All our neighbours our relatives, but one doesn't listen: Rajnath Singh

Diu: India's considers all her neighbours relatives, but one refuses to listen to us, Union Home Minister said on Saturday in an indirect reference to Pakistan and terrorism.

“We always want to maintain good relations with our neighbouring countries. We consider all our neighbours our relatives. However, one of them doesn't listen,” said Singh.

“But they will have to listen some day. All international forces are putting pressure on them,” he said, adding that international agencies are trying their best to convince Pakistan to boycott terrorism.

“Being our neighbour, they are conspiring to break our country with the help of terrorism. We are proud of our security forces as they are perfectly retaliating to the terror attacks,” said the Union Minister at an event.

Speaking on the recent PNB fraud, Singh added the Centre will be presenting a fugitive economic offenders bill before the Parliament, to prevent economic offenders from fleeing abroad.

"Opposition levels allegations that some Nirav (Modi) and (Mehul) Choksi fled abroad. We will present a fugitive economic offenders bill before Parliament. Earlier offenders used to flee abroad and their properties were not seized. Now their properties will be seized under the bill," Singh added.

Celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle and business partner, Mehul Choksi are the prime accused in the multi-crore scam that hit Punjab National Bank (PNB). Both have been absconding arrest and while speculated that Modi is in Hong Kong, Choksi is believed to be in the United States.

The Home Minister was in Dadra Nagar Haveli to inaugurate a number of development projects.

With ANI inputs