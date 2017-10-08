close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

All political parties need to be on board for simultaneous polls: EC

Favouring simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls, the Election Commission on Sunday said all political parties need to be brought on board before such an exercise is carried out.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 14:44

New Delhi: Favouring simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls, the Election Commission on Sunday said all political parties need to be brought on board before such an exercise is carried out.

"The Election Commission has always been of the view that simultaneous elections will give enough time for incumbent government to formulate policies and implement programmes continuously for a longer time without interruptions caused by imposition of model code of conduct," Election Commissioner O P Rawat told PTI here.

He said conducting the polls together would be possible only when necessary changes in the Constitution and Representation of the People Act are carried out.

Existing legal and constitutional provisions mandates that elections are to be held within six months ahead of the end of the term of a state assembly or the Lok Sabha.

Rawat said after the constitutional and legal framework are in place, it would be feasible to seek all the logistical support and conduct simultaneous elections.

"Commission may conduct such elections after six months (after constitutional and legal changes are made)," the Election Commissioner said.

He said bringing all political parties on board is an imperative for holding the simultaneous polls.

The assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha are due in mid-2019, along with the next general polls.

Rawat said the Election Commission was in 2015 asked to give its view on the synchronised polls.

"The Commission gave its views on the matter in March that year. It had suggested few steps that need to be taken before such elections are made feasible,"? he said.

Rawat said it would be logistically possible to hold the elections together if sufficient time is given to the Commission.

There will be requirement of 24 lakh each Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) Machines.

TAGS

Geneal ElectionLok Sabha electionstate electionAssembly election

From Zee News

North Korea&#039;s Kim promotes sister, reaffirms nuclear drive
World

North Korea's Kim promotes sister, reaffirms nuclear d...

Doklam issue got resolved because India is a world power: Rajnath Singh
India

Doklam issue got resolved because India is a world power: R...

UPA hated development, didn&#039;t have any empathy for people, says PM Modi in Gujarat
Gujarat

UPA hated development, didn't have any empathy for peo...

MobiKwik to spend Rs 80 crore on marketing, promotion in 6 months
Technology

MobiKwik to spend Rs 80 crore on marketing, promotion in 6...

US forces aiding Islamic State in Afghanistan, alleges Karzai
Asia

US forces aiding Islamic State in Afghanistan, alleges Karz...

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Six killed in mishap

Police station without police: Dubai cops go online
World

Police station without police: Dubai cops go online

Rahul Gandhi fond of reading scripts, claims Giriraj Singh; Cong hits back
India

Rahul Gandhi fond of reading scripts, claims Giriraj Singh;...

Jan Raksha Yatra: &#039;Politics of violence&#039; is in nature of communists, says Amit Shah
Delhi

Jan Raksha Yatra: 'Politics of violence' is in na...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Mattis’s visit signifies a deepening of Indo-US ties

Civil servants deserve an image boost in films

European travellers in Medieval India

No technology is an island

GST becomes simpler: What are new rules and what 27 items have become cheaper now, everything you need to know