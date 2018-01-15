All well in Supreme Court? Attorney General, Bar Council say differences between judges resolved

NEW DELHI: Days after four senior-most Supreme Court judges raised the issue of assignment of cases in a press conference, the Bar Council of India and Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the issue has been resolved.

Terming these developments as "a storm in a tea cup", the Attorney General said that the four judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph - took up their respective business on the first working day after the January 12 press conference.

Attorney General said the issue has been settled. "Now everything has been settled. The courts are functioning. It was a storm in a tea cup," Venugopal was quoted as saying.

Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Mishra also said that it was an internal issue and has now been resolved. "As you can see that the matter has been laid to rest and all courts rooms in the Supreme Court are functioning normally," Mishra said.

The four judges had in a press conference stated that there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court and even raised the issue of how cases are assigned in the apex court.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had on Sunday met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh and had assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.