ISRO

All you need to know about GSAT-29, ISRO's latest communication satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its latest communication satellite, GSAT-29, from its second developmental flight GSLV-MkII D2.

All you need to know about GSAT-29, ISRO&#039;s latest communication satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its latest communication satellite, GSAT-29, from its second developmental flight GSLV-MkII D2.

This is not just another launch from one of the leading space agencies in the world because the GSAT-29 promises to fulfil communication requirements of people in the North-East and Jammu and Kashmir. It carries Ka and Ku throughput transponders which would assist in communications. "This is GSLV-MkIII-D2 second developmental flight. It is going to launch very important and high throughput satellite GSAT-29. The satellite will be useful in Jammu and Kashmir and North East region for providing connectivity under the Centre's Digital India programme", said ISRO Chairman K Sivan.

Following the lift off, the rocket would inject the satellite into the Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) with required inclination to the equator.

The satellite would be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit using the on-board propulsion system and it may take a few days after separation from launcher to reach the orbital slot, ISRO said.

According to the ISRO, the GSAT-29 satellite is intended to serve as a test bed for several new technologies. It is specifically designed to cater to the communication requirements of users from remote areas of the country.

Around 16 min 43 seconds the GSAT-29 separation is expected to take place after the launch. The mission life is about 10 years. 

The GSLV-MkII D2, a three-stage launch vehicle, also holds a lot of promise. "This vehicle (GSLV-MkIII) is going to launch the Chandrayaan-II and also the manned mission. We are getting prepared for that," said Sivan. ISRO's Chandrayan -II is hoping to send an orbiter, lander and rover to the moon by early January of 2019.

