GSAT-7A

All you need to know about GSAT-7A, ISRO's military communication satellite

The 2,250-kg GSAT-7A has a mission life of eight years.

Image Courtesy: ISRO
Play

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch of India's geostationary military communication satellite GSAT-7A onboard Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11 from Sriharikota. It is scheduled to lift-off at 4.10 pm on Wednesday, December 19 from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota.

The 2,250-kg GSAT-7A has a mission life of eight years. The satellite has been built to provide communication capability to the users in Ku-band over the Indian region.

Just over 19 minutes after GSLV rocket`s lift-off, the satellite will be injected into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and it will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit using the onboard propulsion systems.

GSAT-7A is the seventh launch of 2018 from Sriharikota and marks the 69th mission of GSLV-F11 for ISRO.

GSLV-F11 is ISRO's fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages.

The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage of the launch vehicle, while the second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel, the space agency said on its website.

The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle. 

