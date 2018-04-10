All you need to know: April 10, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Unnao gang-rape case: Alleged threat call reveals how BJP MLA Sengar pressurised victim's family

An alleged phone call recording of a conversation between rape-accused Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the uncle of the woman who accused him has revealed that the lawmaker was pressuring him to withdraw the complaints against him. Read full report

2. PM Modi, Amit Shah to observe day-long fast to protest against disruptions in Parliament

In the wake of disruptions during the budget session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will observe a day-long fast on April 12, Thursday. Read full report

3. BJP's income up by 81.18%, Congress's suffers from fall: ADR report

The electoral success of Bharatiya Janata Party has been proportional to the rise in its income with the party's income seeing a rise of 81.18 per cent between 2015-16 and 2016-17. Read full report

4. Rahul Gandhi calls IAS lovebirds Tina Dabi and Aamir's marriage inspiration amid hatred

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has tweeted wishes for IAS lovebirds, Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi, who recently got married at a ceremony in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Read full report

5. He's an enemy of India, shoot him: Mom of Assam youth who allegedly joined Hizb

A picture of Qamer Uz Zaman, of Assam's Hojai district, has gone viral and claims his code name is 'Dr Hurairah'. Zaman's family have dramatically declared that he is a 'traitor' and they wouldn't mind if government has him killed. Read full report