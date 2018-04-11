All you need to know: April 11, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Sunni Wakf Board claims it owns Taj Mahal, Supreme Court wants Shah Jahan's signed will

Slamming Uttar Pradesh Sunni Wakf Board's claim that it owns Taj Mahal, Supreme Court on Wednesday said that such matters are nothing more than a waste of time, unless Mughal Emperor's signed will indeed proves ownership. Read full report

2. Commonwealth Games 2018: India's medal winners on Day 7

India won one gold and two bronze on the seventh day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Wednesday. All three medals came in shooting though Shreyasi Singh, Ankur Mittal and Om Prakash Mitherval, taking India's medals tally to 12 gold, four silver and eight bronze. Read full report

3. No more IPL matches in Chennai this year after protests hit Tamil Nadu: Report

All T20 matches scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will now be reportedly shifted to another venue outside Tamil Nadu. The move comes on the back of anti-IPL protests across the state and a day after two protesters hurled slippers on the field during a CSK vs KKR match. Read full report

4. India operationalises first smart fence on Bangladesh border in Assam

Taking the first but crucial step towards ensuring zero-transgression borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan, Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday operationalised the first smart fence on a riverine stretch with Bangladesh in Assam. Read full report

5. At least 257 killed as military plane crashes in Algeria: Report

An Algerian military plane crashed on Wednesday near Boufarik airport near the capital Algiers. The plane was reportedly carrying more than 250 military personnel. At least 257 are feared dead in the crash, including 26 from Western Sahara, say Reuters. Read full report