All you need to know: April 12, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Bihar government reinstates security at former CM Rabri Devi's residence

Bihar government on Thursday revoked an order which withdrew 32 Bihar Military Police jawans at former CM Rabri Devi's residence. The decision though was not enough for RJD scion Tejashwi Yadav who took the opportunity to hit out at CM Nitish Kumar for 'U-turns' galore. Read full report

2. CWG 2018 Live: Seema Punia wins silver, Navjeet Dhillon bronze in Discus final

While Sushil took just 80 seconds to win his 74kg freestyle final against the South African, Rahul Aware claimed gold in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling with a dominating 15-7 win over his opponent from Canada. Read full report

3. Centre tells Supreme Court its verdict on SC/ST Act has caused anger, disharmony

The Central government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that through its verdict in the SC/ST Act, the apex court has resorted to "judicial legislation". Read full report

4. South vs North: Not biased against any region, says PM Modi in Chennai

PM Modi has said his government is committed to cooperative federalism. His comment came at an event in Chennai, and appeared to be an attempt to douse the rising flames of discontent in the South over the way the Centre shares money with state governments. Read full report

5. Phone call changed Yogi's decision to arrest Sengar, claims BJP leader

A Senior BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh has claimed that CM Yogi Adityanath had decided to arrest rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar but his decision was changed after the intervention of a 'prominent person'. Read full report