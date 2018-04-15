All you need to know: April 15, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. With rich haul at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, India cross the 500-medal milestone at CWG

India ended its memorable run at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast at the third spot, winning 66 medals including 26 Gold, 20 Silver and 20 Bronze. The rich haul of medals also took India past the 500-medal mark in the Commonwealth Games that the country has participated in so far. Read full report

2. Kathua rape case: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of two BJP ministers

Amid escalating war of words between BJP and Congress over the recent rape and murder of a minor in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accepted the resignations of state ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh and forwarded it to the state's Governor. Read full report

3. Russia mulling 'major retaliation' against US, triggering World War 3 fears

The Vladimir Putin government in Russia is said to be planning a major retaliation against the United States, a week after the Donald Trump Administration ordered fresh sanctions against Russia escalating tensions between the two nuclear powered-states. Read full report

4. AIMIM takes U-turn? Asaduddin Owaisi's party may not contest Karnataka polls

Taking a U-turn, Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has reportedly decided not to contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. This comes days after the party had announced that it may contest in the Karnataka polls. Read full report

5. Karnataka Congress chief regrets making 'disgrace to Indian politics' remark on Yogi Adityanath

Shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in poll-bound Karnataka's Bengaluru staged protests over the statement of Congress state unit working president targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the former expressed his regret over his comment. Read full report