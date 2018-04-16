All you need to know: April 16, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Monsoon 2018 will be normal, expect rainfall at 97% of average: Met Department

India is likely to receive average monsoon rains in 2018, the weather office said, raising the possibility of higher farm and economic growth in Asia`s third-biggest economy, where half of the farmland lacks irrigation. Read full report

2. Lessons from Bhagwad Gita added to Rajasthan civil services curriculum

Revising the curriculum for RAS 2018 examination, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has included lessons from Bhagavad Gita to the General knowledge and general studies paper. The excerpts of Gita have been added to a new unit called 'Niti Shastra'. Read full report

3. Karnataka polls: BJP announces second list of candidates for 82 constituencies

The BJP has announced its second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. The second list contains the names of candidates for 82 constituencies. With this, the party has now named its candidates for 154 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly. Read full report

4. Provide security cover to Kathua child victim's family: SC to J&K govt

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir state government seeking a reply on the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. Read full report

5. Tatkal ticket booking 2018: How to book, details of fares, refund rules and more

Summer vacations are on and last minute ticket-booking for the most-anticipated holiday destination can become hassle free if you are aware of the Tatkal ticket rules. Read full report