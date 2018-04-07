All you need to know: April 7, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan walks out after spending two nights in Jodhpur jail, heads to Mumbai

On Saturday evening, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stepped out from Jodhpur Central Jail, after spending two nights there. Read full report

2. Commonwealth Games 2018 Live updates, Day 3, Gold Coast

Sathish Kumar Sivalingam made India proud with a gold medal early on Saturday in the 77kg weightlifting category. He lifted 317kg in all (144kg in Snatch and 173kg in Clean and Jerk). Read full report

3. Chennai vs Mumbai head to head in IPL

The 11th edition of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on Saturday with a clash between defending champions Mumbai and Chennai the Wankhede Stadium. Read full report

4. Asaram Bapu rape case: Court to pronounce verdict on April 25

The Jodhpur SC/ST Court will pronounce verdict in Asaram Bapu rape case on April 25. The hearing in the case was completed earlier on Saturday. Read full report

5. Jignesh Mewani booked for making provocative remarks against PM Modi

Jignesh Mewani has been booked for allegedly making provocative remarks against PM Modi at an event in Chitradurga, about 200 kms from Bengaluru, police said. Read full report