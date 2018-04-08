All you need to know: April 8, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Commonwealth Games 2018 Live updates, Day 4, Gold Coast

Weightlifter Punam Yadav (gold) and shooters Manu Bhaker (gold) and Heena Sidhu (silver) got India off to a rousing start on day four of the competition in gold coast. Read full report

2. PNB scam: Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

A CBI court in Mumbai issued a non-bailable warrant on Sunday against diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connection with the multi-million PNB fraud. Read full report

3. Woman attempts suicide outside Yogi Adityanath's residence, alleges rape by a BJP MLA

A woman and her family allegedly tried to attempt suicide in front Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Sunday morning. Read full report

4. Amid defacing and vandalism spree, UP police to shield statues of famous figures

In the wake of statue defacing and vandalism incidents, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department on Sunday directed the state police to ensure the security of the sculptors of famous figures in the state. Read full report

5. Real life Hindi Medium: Man fakes poverty for son’s admission in school, arrested

A person named Gaurav Goel was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday for allegedly faking poverty to get his son admitted to a prominent school in the national capital. Read full report