All you need to know: April 9, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Bharat Bandh on April 10: Home Ministry issues advisory, asks states to tighten security

The Union Home Ministry on Monday issued an advisory to all the states asking them to beef up security and take necessary precautionary measures in view of calls for Bharat Bandh by some groups on April 10. Read full report

2. BJP leader claims Congress men had meal at hotel before Rajghat fast, shares pic

Even before dust could settle over removal of Jagdish Tytler from the fast venue, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has now claimed that Congress leaders had a meal in a restaurant before sitting on fast at Rajghat. Read full report

3. Rahul Gandhi’s sharp attack on PM Modi: BJP’s mindset is anti-Dalit, aimed at dividing India

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the mindset of the ruling party is to divide the nation. Read full report

4. IAS lovebirds Tina Dabi and Aamir get married in Pahalgam: Check pics and video

The famous IAS couple, Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan and Tina Dabi, finally tied the knots at a ceremony held in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Khan and Tina were UPSC toppers of their batch of 2015. Read full report

5. CWG 2018 Updates: 10th gold for India as badminton team beats Malaysia

India finished 1 and 3 in men's 10m air pistol event, with Jitu Rai winning gold and Om Prakash a bronze medal. Later, Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela finished 2nd and 3rd in women's 10m Air Rifle final. Read full report