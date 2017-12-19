All you need to know: December 19, 2017

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. These are the 4 reasons why Centre says terrorism is down in Kashmir

Incidents of terror attacks have decreased in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country in 2017, and four reasons have played a key role, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday. The factors are demonetisation, NIA investigation, killing of top terrorists and the efforts by Kashmir interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma, it said. Read full report

2. Who will be the next Gujarat CM? Here are the top contenders

The BJP, which managed to retain Gujarat for a record sixth time after a keenly contested assembly elections, is reportedly considering to replace the incumbent Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, despite his victory from the Rajkot West seat, with UnionTextiles and Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Smriti Irani. Read full report

3. Congress asks Centre why FIR wasn't filed against 'conspirator' Manmohan Singh

Hitting out at the government, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday questioned as to why the Centre has not registered an FIR against former prime minister Manmohan Singh if it believed that he had conspired with Pakistan for winning the Gujarat elections. Read full report

4. Rajasthan local bypoll results: Congress wins all 4 Zila Parishad seats, 16 panchayat seats

The Congress on Tuesday won performed well in local body elections in 26 districts of Rajasthan. The party won on 27 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won on 17 seats. The elections were held for Zila Parishad, Panchayat and municipal wards seats in both rural and urban areas of Rajasthan. Read full report

5. Taimur Ali Khan's first birthday: We bet you don't wanna miss these pics from Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is turning a year old on December 20 and just as he completes one year of awesomeness, the entire Kapoor clan is celebrating the bid day at Pataudi Palace. Read full report