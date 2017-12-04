All you need to know: December 4, 2017

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathes his last at 79

Shashi Kapoor, veteran Bollywood superstar, passed away on Monday evening. He was 79. The thespian's death has left the industry people and fans in a state of shock. Actor Mohit Marwah took to Twitter and shared the unfortunate news. He wrote: “My favourite shashi kapoor rests in peace today will be remembered always.” Read full report

2. Cyclone Ockhi: High tide warning in Mumbai, schools told to stay shut

As parts of the southern states reel under heavy downpour caused due to Cyclone Ockhi, a high alert was sounded in several parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat as well. Schools will remain shut on Tuesday. Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde took to Twitter and said that schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts have declared the precautionary holiday for the safety of the students due to the serious weather predictions. Read full report

3. SC to hear Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi tomorrow: A quick 10-point guide to Ayodhya dispute

The Supreme Court is all set to begin its final hearing in the centuries-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute on Tuesday, December 5. The case, which was back in the news recently after Art of Living founder Ravi Shankar's mediation, has the history that dates back to the 15th century. Last month, the Shia Waqf Board proposed that Ram Mandir be built in Ayodhya while the mosque can come up in Lucknow. Read full report

4. Rahul Gandhi as Congress President? Historic vs history debate: Who said what

Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed nomination to take over as Congress President from his mother Sonia Gandhi. Even as the ascent to the party's top post for the 47-year-old appeared a certainty, a massive debate erupted between members of Congress and their rivals - especially those in the BJP. Read full report

5. Bigg Boss 11, Day 64: Shilpa, Akash nominated but with a twist

In tonight’s nomination special episode, Bigg Boss introduced a new twist. The contestants were asked to save one person except Vikas, who being the captain is already safe. So, Luv and Akash turn out to be the ones whose name no one took. But the Bigg Boss asks Vikas to use his power of being a captain and replace one safe contestant with the one nominated. Read full report