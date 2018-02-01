All you need to know: February 1, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Thankfully, only one more year to go: Rahul Gandhi on Modi govt's budget

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that farmers had still not got a fair price and there were no jobs for the youth. Read full report

2. Budget 2018: Jaitley says his budget benefits all; BJP calls it 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'

FM Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented the current NDA government's fifth Budget, seeking to address agriculture distress, job creation and growth boost. Read full report

3. Big jolt to Raje govt, Congress sweeps all 3 bypolls seats in Rajasthan

In a massive jolt to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government ahead of the state polls later this year, the Congress on Thursday swept all three bypolls in Rajasthan. Read full report

4. Mamata magic intact in West Bengal: Trinamool sweeps Uluberia, Noapara bypolls

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has won both the Noapara Assembly seat and Uluberia Lok Sabha seat. Read full report

5. Budget 2018: Here's what's costlier, what's cheaper

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Union Budget 2018 on Thursday revised excise and customs duties on a number of products, which will make them either cheaper or costly. Read full report