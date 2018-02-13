All you need to know: February 13, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Government allows purchase of 7.40 lakh assault rifles for Armed forces, 5,719 sniper rifles for Army

With no end to terrorist activities, the Defence Ministry has cleared the proposal to buy 7.40 lakh assault rifles for the three services and will also procure light machine guns worth Rs 1,819 crore. Read full report

2. A day after India's warning, Pakistan says 'Indian aggression won't go unpunished'

Reacting to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s warning to Pakistan, Islamabad said on Tuesday that any "Indian aggression" will not go "unpunished". Read full report

3. IND vs SA Live, 5th ODI: Rohit, Kohli take India forward with ease

Virat Kohli and his men will look to post a good total after being put into bat by South Africa captain Aiden Markram. Read full report

4. Idea of demonetisation came from RSS, not RBI or Jaitley, claims Rahul Gandhi

Attacking the ruling Modi government at the Centre, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the BJP and the RSS are making attempts to "capture" all institutions in the country. Read full report

5. Priya Prakash Varrier breaks YouTube record—Read details

Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier became the ruler of hearts with just a wink! Read full report https://goo.gl/d2qY5v

6. Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi's 'temple run' a victory for BJP

Taking a dig at Congress chief, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that it was a victory for the BJP that Rahul Gandhi was now a 'janeu-dhari Hindu' (the one who wears Brahminical thread). Read full report