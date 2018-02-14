All you need to know: February 14, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Trans woman seeks President's nod to kill self after denial of job by Air India

A transgender woman has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission to kill herself. The transgender woman, Shanavi Ponnusamy, has alleged that state-owned carrier Air India refused her a job because of her gender. Read full report

2. Navjot Singh Sidhu is like a monkey, says Sukhbir Singh Badal in attack over 'Virasat-e-Khalsa'

Days after targeting former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi over 1984 anti-Sikh riots, former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday attacked cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who parted ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Congress ahead of last assembly elections in Punjab. Read full report

3. Priya Prakash viral song lyrics hurt Muslim sentiments, claims group

A group of youth from the Farooq Nagar area approached the Falaknuma police station in Hyderabad with a complaint that Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi featuring actress Priya Prakash Varrier, hurts sentiments of Muslims, reports suggest. Read full report

4. Remains of UFO discovered after 60 years in London museum with a chilling message

The contents of a cigarette box kept in the archives of London's Science Museum have revealed the remains of 'Silpho UFO' – a flying saucer which has been hailed as the 'British Roswell'. Read full report

5. We don't communalise our martyrs: Army after Owaisi's comments on Muslim soldiers

A day after AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that five out of seven killed in the Sunjuwan military camp attack were Muslims, the Army has reacted sharply saying that the forces do not differentiate on the basis of religion. Read full report