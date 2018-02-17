All you need to know: February 17, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Iran demands veto rights for India at UNSC, says 'stand together' in fight against terrorism

Visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called for giving veto rights to India, which, he described as a peace-loving country of over one billion people. Read full report

2. PNB fraud: BJP blames Congress for 'original sin', questions Rahul Gandhi's presence at Gitanjali Jewels event

Barely an hour after Congress' conference, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of misleading people and covering up the multi-million Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud by accusing the BJP. Read full report

3. Had no desire to become CM, join hands with Palaniswami on PM Narendra Modi's advice: O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was once engaged in a bitter struggle for power with his rivals within his party AIADMK, has revealed that he had decided to merge his faction with that of Chief Minister K Palaniswami on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read full report

4. 'Aiyaary' opens to a dismal start, mints Rs 3.36 crore on Day 1

After winning over the audience with thrillers like 'Naam Shabana', 'Rustom', filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is back with yet another suspense thriller which released on February 16. Read full report

5. Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal still a mystery for cricket world: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is confident that Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will play a major role in India's performance in overseas conditions as the cricket world is "yet to figure out" a method to counter the two young wrist spinners. Read full report