All you need to know: February 18, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. India vs South Africa Live cricket score, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma dismissed after 9-ball cameo

Suresh Raina marks a return to international cricket as India go into the last leg of their South Africa tour with the first T20 international at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Read full report

2. PNB fraud: Bring out White Paper on banking system, Congress to Narendra Modi govt

Amid a war of words with the ruling BJP, the Congress on Sunday asked the NDA government to bring a White Paper on the banking system, which it alleged had witnessed scams involving over Rs 61,000 crore in the last five years. Read full report

3. Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth in Chennai, to launch political party on February 21

Ahead of his political tour, veteran Tamil film star Kamal Haasan met superstar Rajinikanth at the latter's Poes Garden residence in Chennai on Sunday. Read full report

4. Aseman Airlines first claims 66 onboard killed in Iran plane crash, then says not sure yet

An aircraft of Iran's Aseman Airlines with 66 people onboard crashed on Sunday. At the onset, the Airlines claimed that all aboard the flight were killed. Read full report

5. 'Don't test Israel', Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran, brandishing drone 'piece'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Tehran over aggressions by what he called Iran and its "proxies" in Syria while showing a piece of an Iranian drone shot down in Israeli airspace. Read full report