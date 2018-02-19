All you need to know: February 19, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Congress MLAs create ruckus over Chhattisgarh government's invite to Nirav Modi aide, suspended

At least 30 Congress MLAs were on Monday suspended from Chhattisgarh Assembly after they raised protest over the Raman Singh-led government's invitation to a close aide of the PNB scam case accused Nirav Modi for investment in the BJP-ruled state. Read full report

2. When a hotel turned away PM Narendra Modi, his entourage in Mysuru

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his entourage were to visit Mysuru for a two-trip from February 19-20, they approached Hotel Lalitha Mahal Palace but they could not get the accommodation booked. Read full report

3. Viral song row: Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier, filmmaker Omar Lulu move SC, seek stay on FIR

Malayalam filmmaker Omar Lulu and actress Priya Prakash Varrier have reportedly moved Supreme Court seeking a stay on an FIR filed against them by the Hyderabad Police in connection with a controversy over the lyrics of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Adaar Love. Read full report

4. Mumbai to Pune in 25 minutes? India signs MoU for country's first Hyperloop

Virgin Hyperloop One has signed a MoU with the Maharashtra government to build a hyperloop between Pune and Mumbai beginning with an operational demonstration track. Read full report

5. Gujarat civic poll results 2018: BJP emerges victorious, Congress improves tally

The results for the civic elections in Gujarat, which were held on Saturday, were declared on Monday. Read full report