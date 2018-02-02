All you need to know: February 2, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. US warns Pakistan, says 'nations supporting terror can't be our friend'

In yet another warning to Pakistan, the administration of President Donald Trump on Friday said that those nations, which continue to support terror, can't be a friend of the United States. Read full report

2. J&K: Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, 7 separatists face charges of sponsoring terror

A special court on Friday accepted the framing of terror charges against Pakistan-based terrorist leaders Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin and seven Kashmiri separatist leaders, who have been accused of sponsoring and stoking unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. Read full report

3. Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: No appeal from CBI yet against acquittal of Talwars

The Central Bureau of Investigation has not yet filed an appeal against the Allahabad High Court order which acquitted doctors Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj. Read full report

4. Kohli, Ganguly, Rohit stand behind Under-19 stars ahead of the World Cup final

India's Under-19 cricketers can rewrite the record books with a win over Australia in the World Cup final at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Saturday. Read full report

5. Aamir challenges Amitabh, SRK, Salman to pose with sanitary pad

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan on Friday accepted Twinkle Khanna's 'PadMan challenge' and posed with a sanitary napkin. Read full report