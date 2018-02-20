All you need to know: February 20, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. No Chinese warships near Maldives: Indian Navy refutes Chinese reports

The Indian Navy has said there are no Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean close to Maldives. The clarification is aimed at refuting Chinese media reports that five warships were headed to the region. Read full report

2. I am a Muslim and wish to remain one, Hadiya tells SC in Kerala 'love jihad' case

In a new turn in Kerala's 'love jihad' case, Hadiya has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that she is a Muslim and wanted to remain one. Read full report

3. Too 'revealing': Priyanka Chopra's picture in Assam Tourism sparks controversy

Actress Priyanka Chopra is in the middle of a controversy for her 'revealing' pictures on a calendar recently launched by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation. Read full report

4. Pub brawl: Karnataka Congress MLA apologises in Assembly for son's behaviour

Ruling Congress MLA NA Haris on Tuesday apologised to the state Legislative Assembly on behalf of his son who assaulted a youth at a pub in Bengaluru. Read full report

5. AAP leaders, Delhi govt officials trade manhandling charges; MHA seeks report

Condemning the alleged manhandling of the Delhi chief secretary by a few AAP MLAs on Monday night, two IAS bodies on Tuesday met Lt Governor Anil Baijal to lodge their protest over the matter. Read full report