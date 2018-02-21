All you need to know: February 21, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Look for new jobs: Billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to their employees

Billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi have asked their employees to look for new jobs. Read full report

2. February 21 in Madurai: How Kamal Haasan aced the optics for political party launch

Tamil film superstar Kamal Haasan understands optics like nothing else. And that has been on display with the choice of February 21 as the date for the launch of his new political outfit and the ancient city of Madurai as the place for it. Read full report

3. UP Investors Summit: PM Modi announces Rs 20,000 crore defence corridor for Bundelkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a defence industrial corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region. Read full report

4. This is not just a purple patch for Virat Kohli, this is genuine greatness: Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli's current purple patch has left a great many former players bedazzled and Sourav Ganguly, a great captain himself in his playing days, believes the 29-year-old's run with the bat is unprecedented as far as Indian batsmen are concerned. Read full report

5. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, raises Khalistan issue

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and raised the issue of Khalistan and its funding. Read full report