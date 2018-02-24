All you need to know: February 24, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Jan Dhan Loot Yojana: That's how Rahul Gandhi trolled Modi government for string of scams

Taking a jibe at the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna, Rahul said: "Under Modi Ji's 'Jan Dhan Loot Yojana', another scam! 390 Cr., involving a Delhi based jeweller". Read full report

2. More UFO sightings? Mysterious objects seen hovering over Mount Everest and Norway – See pics

UFO and alien-related findings are a hot topic among people across the world and the latest ones to do the rounds come from the highest peak in the world – Mount Everest – and Norway. Read full report

3. Meghalaya's most-wanted terrorist Sohan D Shira shot dead in police encounter*

Meghalaya's most-wanted terrorist was on Saturday shot dead by security forces in an encounter in East Garo Hills district. Read full report

4. Google Assistant to speak Hindi by December 2018

Google Assistant will soon be available in more than 30 languages including Hindi – a move that will help increase adoption of Google Assistant in the coming months. Read full report

5. Watch: Shahid Afridi's stunning catch lights up Pakistan Super League in Dubai

Shahid Afridi may have hung up his international cricket gear but the former Pakistan captain, who will turn 38 on March 1, remains an ageless wonder - which was on show at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Dubai on Friday. Read full report