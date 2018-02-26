All you need to know: February 25, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Sridevi's autopsy over in Dubai, mortal remains to arrive in Mumbai on Monday

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi breathed her last around midnight on February 24, 2018. The actress reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in Dubai where she had flown to celebrate the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah early this week. Read full report

2. Goa CM Manohar Parrikar re-admitted to hospital following complaints of 'uneasiness'

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Sunday admitted to the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital with complaints of uneasiness. Read full report

3. India's first non-suburban railway station in Rajasthan to be fully operated by women

Gandhinagar Railway Station is emerging as the state's first railway station to be operated by women staff. "This is a new experience for us, we will make most of it and prove our efficiency," said members of the staff. Read full report

4. Owaisi influenced by "ghost of Jinnah", wants to divide India: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Slamming AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his latest statement on Ayodhya dispute, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that the Muslims in India are descendants of Lord Ram. Read full report

5. Kashmiri MBBS student goes missing in Odisha; cops to probe terror links

A 23-year-old Kashmiri student has gone missing from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar since February 9. Suhail Aijaz Kataria hails from north Kashmir's Kupwara district. He was pursuing MBBS at AIIMS from 2016. Read full report