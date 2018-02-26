All you need to know: February 26, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Sridevi died of accidental drowning in the bathtub, reveals autopsy report

Superstar Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room and not because of cardiac arrest, reveals the autopsy report of the legendary actress released by the Ministry of Health, UAE on Monday. Read full report

2. Simi Garewal finds 'uncanny ' similarities in Sridevi and Whitney Houston's death

Soon after the Ministry of Health, UAE released Sridevi's forensic report, veteran actress Simi Garewal took to Twitter and wrote, "Uncanny similarities in the death of #Sridevi and Whitney Houston.." Read full report

3. Manohar Parrikar was buying fish when PM Modi changed Rafale contract: Rahul Gandhi

In yet another scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that former defence minister Manohar Parrikar was unaware about Prime Minister Narendra Modi changing the 'Rafale' contract. Read full report

4. Crackdown on black money? Centre releases list of 9,491 'high risk' NBFCs, details inside

In a major crackdown on black money in the country, the Narendra Modi government has categorised 9,491 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India as "high risk" prone as they have not complied with a stipulated provision of the anti-money laundering law. Read full report

5. Most massive black holes ever in the Universe discovered

A set of gargantuan black holes has been detected by scientists that are quite likely the most massive ever discovered in the universe. Read full report