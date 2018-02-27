All you need to know: February 27, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Sridevi's mortal remains brought to Mumbai, cremation tomorrow

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi breathed her last on February 24 in Dubai. While earlier it was said that she suffered a cardiac arrest, an autopsy concluded that she had “accidentally drowned” in the bath tub of her hotel room. Read full report

2. PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's Firestar Diamond files for bankruptcy in New York

A company owned by Nirav Modi, the billionaire jeweller at the heart of a $2 billion fraud case in India, has filed for bankruptcy in a New York court, as investigators stepped up their investigation into a case that has stunned the country. Read full report

3. Indian Railways to run 500 special trains during Holi to clear festive rush

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to run 500 special trains during Holi. The Indian Railways has released a list of special trains for West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and UP. Read full report

4. Now, PF withdrawals over Rs 10 lakh be made online: EPFO

Retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory to file online claims for provident fund withdrawals above Rs 10 lakh, taking another step towards becoming a paperless organisation. Read full report

5. Mayank Agarwal's 2141 runs highest ever in India's domestic season

With 2141 runs in the ongoing 2017-18 domestic season, Mayank Agarwal has racked up the highest tally in a single domestic season in India, while also becoming the first batsman to break the 2000-run barrier. Read full report