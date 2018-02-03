All you need to know: February 3, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Budget benefits rural India, gives relief to middle class, backs businesses: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday defended the budgetary proposals and allocations made in the Union Budget 2018 and said he had tried to address the genuine concerns of all segments of the society, especially the salaried class and the poor. Read full report

2. Under-19 final: Manjot sparkles as India beat AUS to win a record 4th World Cup

Manjot Kalra scored a famous ton as India dispatched Australia by eight wickets to win the 2018 Under-19 World Cup at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Saturday. Read full report

3. 'Fake' Rajput outfit has withdrawn protests against Padmaavat, claims Karni Sena

Amid reports that his outfit had withdrawn its ongoing protests against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film 'Padmaavat', Shree Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Saturday said that his organisation will continue to protest against period drama. Read full report

4. ‘Exam Warriors’, book written by PM Narendra Modi for students, launched

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday launched 'Exam Warriors' - a book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for students. Read full report

5. Babul Supriyo hits out at Shatrughan Sinha over his 'triple talaq' jibe on BJP

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha over the latter's "triple talaq" jibe on the party after its defeat in the Rajasthan bypolls. Read full report