All you need to know: February 4, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. IND v SA, 2nd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal maiden five-for stuns South Africa as India take 2-0 lead

Yuzvendra Chahal took his maiden five-for in ODIs as India thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the second encounter of the six-match rubber at Centurion's SuperSport Park on Sunday. Read full report

2. In Bengaluru, PM Narendra Modi vows to make Karnataka 'Congress-free'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday came down heavily on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka over lack of development, political murders and appeasement politics. Read full report

3. Delhi photographer death: Will ensure maximum punishment for culprits, says Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met the family of Delhi-based professional photographer Ankit Saxena who was stabbed to death allegedly by the family of his Muslim girlfriend. Read full report

4. Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Poonch; 15-year-old girl, jawan injured in heavy shelling

The Pakistani troops on Sunday initiated "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Sunday, forcing the security forces to retaliate strongly. Read full report

5. Booking train ticket to be easier, Railways to set up more PRS counters across country

Booking a train ticket would soon be easier as the Indian Railways is preparing to set up Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at Post Offices across the country. Read full report