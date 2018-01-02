All you need to know: January 2, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Maharashtra unrest: Mumbai, Pune on alert as BR Ambedkar's grandson calls for bandh

Dalit groups on Tuesday staged protests in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, resulting in massive traffic snarls, including on the Mumbai-Panvel highway. Read full report

2. China defends Islamabad after Donald Trump tears into Pakistan over terrorism

A day after US President Donald Trump tore into Pakistan for squandering billions of American aid meant to flush out terrorism, China on Tuesday defended Islamabad saying the world community should acknowledge its all-weather ally's 'outstanding contribution' to counter terror. Read full report

3. NDA vs UPA: More terrorists killed, fewer terror attacks in J&K, finds report

Terrorism-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reportedly been fewer in the four years of Modi government than in the preceding four years when Manmohan Singh was the country's Prime Minister. Read full report

4. India may be on the verge of becoming the most populous nation - Here's why

As per a report furnished by the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), it has been estimated that nearly 386,000 babies were born on New Year's Day, with India heading the list with 69,070. Read full report

5. IMA calls off nationwide doctors' strike after NMC bill sent to standing committee

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday called off the nationwide doctors' strike after the National Medical Commission Bill was sent to the standing committee of Parliament. Read full report