All you need to know: January 23, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Gurugram imposes Section 144 in 200-mt radius around movie halls showing Padmaavat

If you are planning to watch 'Padmaavat' in Gurugram, plan to go in smaller groups. Theatres showing the film will have prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC imposed around them. The announcement was made by authorities after the Supreme Court ordered state governments against banning the film, and ensuring security for movie halls showing the film. Read full report

2. Globalisation and terrorism: Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's speech at WEF

Pitching for India as a global destination for investment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned the world against growing protectionism. Addressing the World Economic Forum, he also spoke about climate change, terrorism and 'self-centrism' as the biggest challenges facing the world. Read full report

3. Shiv Sena vows to end ties with BJP, Fadnavis says 'wait, they say many things'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be down playing the announcement by the Shiv Sena to sever ties in 2019 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections. Responding to the development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the BJP would wait and watch the situation as of now. Read full report

4. Rahul's jibe at PM Modi: Tell Davos why 1% of Indians have 73% of wealth

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked him to inform the World Economic Forum as to "why one percent of India`s population gets 73 percent of its wealth". Read full report

5. RJD chief Lalu Prasad faces verdict in third fodder scam case tomorrow

RJD chief Lalu Prasad faces judgement in the third case of the fodder scam on Wednesday. A special CBI court in Ranchi will deliver its verdict in the case that sees another Bihar Chief Minister, Jagannath Mishra, also accused. Read full report