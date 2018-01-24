All you need to know: January 24, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. China hails PM Modi's Davos speech, says both countries share common interest

China on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos against protectionism. It said that the two countries share common interests in promoting globalisation and steering the world economy towards betterment. Read full report

2. Republic Day 2018: Delhi on high alert, chief guests from ASEAN face possible terror threat

Intelligence agencies have issued a high-level warning of a possible terror-threat to leaders from 10 ASEAN countries who will be chief guests at India's 69th Republic Day celebrations this Friday. A massive security cover has been put into place in Delhi and adjoining areas ahead of the yearly celebrations. Read full report

3. Lalu Prasad sentenced to five years in jail in third fodder scam case

In a huge setback to Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has been sentenced to five years in jail in connection with the fodder scam case. His sentencing comes after he was convicted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi in the third case related to fodder scam earlier in the day. Read full report

4. Padmaavat controversy bad for jobs, investment in India: Arvind Kejriwal

The protests and controversy around Padmaavat seems to have angered Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader has said that the protests and the failure to tackle them raise a question on flow of investments in India. Read full report

5. Jolt for AAP: HC refuses to stay disqualification of Delhi MLAs

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the disqualification of the AAP MLAs for holding offices of profit. The court has also asked the Election Commission not to issue any notification for bypolls till the next date of hearing on January 29. Read full report