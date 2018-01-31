All you need to know: January 31, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. BJP leader sends Rs 700 to Renuka Chowdhary, says get me a jacket like Rahul's

BJP leader Tajinder P Singh Bagga on Wednesday sent Rs 700 to Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary for the jacket, apparently worth USD 995, that Rahul Gandhi wore at a concert organised by his party in poll-bound Meghalaya. Read full report

2. Despite utmost importance, Indian budget less transparent: Anti-corruption watchdog

India's budget is considered "less transparent" as it provides limited information in the public domain, Transparency International India (TII) said on Wednesday, adding the lack of transparency would lead to severe economic and financial problems. Read full report

3. Several trains cancelled till March 17: Check complete list

The Northern Railway has cancelled several trains till March 17. The cancellation of these trains has been necessitated due to work on platform 16 at the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow. Read full report

4. Khelo India School Games will highlight country's sporting talent, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday declared the inaugural Khelo India School Games (KISG) open and said the event will highlight the country's sporting talent and its potential to the world. Read full report

5. Army files counter FIR in Shopian firing case, says 'we responded to ultimate provocation'

The Army on Wednesday filed a counter FIR in Shopian firing incident, in which an Army Major has been booked. The death toll in the Army firing on a mob in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday rose to three after a critically injured youth succumbed to injuries. Read full report