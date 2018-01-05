All you need to know: January 5, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Indian Railways to go hi-tech, will soon use drones for crowd management at stations

Indian Railways is all set to get eyes in the sky as it prepares to launch drones over stations across the country in a bid to regulate passengers. The drones are expected to help officials control crowds at railway stations better - especially during festival seasons when major cities see a rise in footfall. Read full report

2. Congress' RS Surjewala calls PM Modi arrogant, accuses him of destroying Indian economy

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'arrogant' and accused his government of destroying Indian economy. Surjewala took to Twitter to mock PM Modi and wrote that the BJP government at the centre had hampered the country's economy. He also called Finance Minister Arun Jaitley 'amateur'. Read full report

3. Despite ban on sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, air quality worsened: CPCB

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday told the Supreme Court that despite the ban on sale of crackers in Delhi-NCR, air quality worsened in the national capital due to fireworks during Diwali last year. Read full report

4. Shortage of talent in India: IndiGo's defence for cases of misconduct by staff

While the Parliamentary Standing Committee came down hard on airlines for reports of misconduct with passengers, IndiGo has said that it is hard to train people who come from villages. Read full report

5. North Korea's ballistic missile accidentally hits own city: Report

He may have a nuclear button on his desk at all times but North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may not have complete control over his ballistic missiles. One such missile reportedly hit one of North Korean cities minutes after it was launched. Read full report