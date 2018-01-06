All you need to know: January 6, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Pakistan buckles under US pressure, blacklists Hafiz Saeed's JuD, 71 other terror groups

Under pressure from the United States, Pakistan on Saturday blacklisted terror outfit Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD), headed by 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Read full report

2. Day after being coloured orange, Haj House repainted to original green-white colour

The boundary wall of Haj House, which was earlier painted saffron, has on Saturday been repainted to its original colour. Haj Samiti Secretary RP Singh has blamed the contractor for the incident. Read full report

3. China building bunkers, military infrastructure for Pakistan along border with India

As the presence of Chinese soldiers on Pakistani soil continues to grow, Islamabad is taking Beijing's help to rapidly ramp up its military infrastructure along its border with India along Rajasthan. Read full report

4. Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 3.5 years in jail, fined Rs 5 lakh

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for his role in the multi-million fodder scam case. This is the second jail term that Lalu has received in relation to the fodder scam. Read full report

5. 'Very stable genius': This is what Trump called himself over 'mental instability' charges

Waking up to recent allegations of being mentally unfit for office, US President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant, calling himself "very smart" and "a stable genius". Read full report