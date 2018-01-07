All you need to know: January 7, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. India's increasing 'dominance' in world because of PM Modi: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday attributed India's fast-growing 'reputation' and 'dominance' across the world to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read full report

2. More you spread mud of violence, better will Lotus blossom: Shah tells Left Front

Kicking off Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) election campaign in poll-bound Tripura, party president Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Manik Sarkar-led ruling Left Front. Read full report

3. Shatrughan Sinha 'anguished' by jail term given to Lalu, talks of 'expected events'

The judgement by the special CBI court in Ranchi against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has angered Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha. Taking to Twitter, Sinha said that he is “disappointed by the judgement”. Read full report

4. Powerlifting world champion Saksham Yadav succumbs to his injuries

Powerlifting world champion Saksham Yadav, who met with a car accident on Sunday morning, has succumbed to his injuries. Yadav, along with five other powerlifters, were travelling from Panipat towards Delhi in their Swift Dzire car, when the car hit a road divider. Read full report

5. Amazing! A perfect English sentence that bowled over even Shashi Tharoor

A week after author and social commentator Suhel Seth pointed out Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's tweet with a grammatical mistake, the latter on Sunday took to Twitter sharing an 'amazing sentence in English'. Read full report