All you need to know: January 9, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Jet Airways air hostess, who smuggled lakhs of dollars, sent to jail

The Jet Airways air hostess, who was arrested after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered US Dollars valued at ₹3.21 crore from her, has been sent to two-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court. Along with her, supplier Amit who was arrested, has also been sent to judicial custody for two days. Read full report

2. Major fire at chemical plant in Vadodara, fire brigades reach spot

A major fire broke out in chemical plant in Gujarat on Tuesday. The incident occurred near Vadodara. Heavy smoke could be seen being emitted from the chemical plant. Fire tenders have reached the site and attempts are being made to douse the blaze. Read full report

3. Ghar wapasi, love jihad discussed in Modi govt, real issues ignored: Jignesh Mevani

Newly-elected Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday accused the ruling government of not paying heed to the real issues - corruption, poverty and unemployment. Read full report

4. Madrasas produce terrorists, not doctors or engineers: Shia Board chief writes to Modi

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Shia Central Waqf Board on Tuesday claimed that madrasas breed terrorists and efforts should be made to shift them into mainstream education. Read full report

5. Shatrughan Sinha questions BMC demolition move: Paying price for honest politics?

Hours after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed illegal extensions and constructions at a property owned by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha in Mumbai, the actor has reacted angrily over the issue. Read full report