SCO summit

All you need to know: June 10, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. SCO summit: India refuses to endorse China's Belt and Road initiative

India was the only country in the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Sunday which refused to endorse China's ambitious Belt and Road initiative for which Beijing has signed pacts with nearly 80 countries and international organisations. Read full report

2. Tejashwi breaks silence on rift speculations with brother, calls Tej Pratap his guide

Amid speculations over a rift with elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday broke his silence and spoke in the lines of the former. Calling Tej Pratap his guide, the young RJD leader said it is evident that Tej Pratap spoke on the strength of the party. Read full report

3. All is well? 'Upset' Congress MLA meets Rahul Gandhi, says not seeking any berth in Karnataka Cabinet

The political upheaval that began with Karnataka throwing a hung assembly in the recent elections, has not ended even after government formation in the state. The Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) alliance formed the government after agreeing on a 'give and take' policy but some Congress leaders have been seemingly unhappy over not being given a Cabinet berth. Read full report

4. Nitin Gadkari planning to kill PM Narendra Modi, Shehla Rashid posts 'sarcastic' tweet; minister to sue her

Student rights activist at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Shehla Rashid, on Saturday stoked a row by claiming that the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are planning to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Irked by the accusation, Gadkari threatened legal action against the student rights activist. Read full report

5. Mumbai may receive only few spells of rainfall in next 48 hrs, predicts IMD

After heavy showers lashed Mumbai, the Maximum City is likely to receive only a few spells of rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that no increase in rainfall is expected in Mumbai in the next few days. Read full report

