Nirav Modi

All you need to know: June 17, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Absconding diamond merchant Nirav Modi possesses 6 Indian passports, faces fresh FIR

Agencies probing the alleged USD 2-billion PNB fraud have detected that absconding diamond merchant Nirav Modi possessed at least half-a-dozen Indian passports and a fresh FIR is being mulled against him for this offence, officials said on Sunday. Read full report

2. AAP's protest march to PM Modi's residence, in support of Arvind Kejriwal, stopped at Parliament Street

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) protest march from Mandi House to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence was stopped at Parliament street on Sunday. The Delhi police said that the party had not received permission for the march. Read full report

3. Shilpa Shetty rubbishes rumours of being pregnant after #ShilpaKoKyaHua trends on Twitter

As a photograph of Shilpa Shetty Kundra walking out of a clinic went viral with curious minds trying to guess if she was pregnant, the actress-entrepreneur-fitness enthusiast has clarified that she is not expecting and that it was only a usual health checkup. Read full report

4. Kumaraswamy, under pressure to announce farm loan waiver, seeks 50% support from Modi government

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday requested the Central government for 50 per cent support to his government's farm loan waiver scheme. Read full report

5. Anushka Sharma schools man for throwing trash, he lashes out at her on Facebook

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Saturday, schooled a man for throwing trash on the road, the video of which was shared by her husband Virat Kohli. However, this didn't go down well with the Mumbai-based man and he took to Facebook to narrate his side of the story. Read full report

