हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSF

All you need to know: June 3, 2018

All you need to know: June 3, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. 2 bar girls, 7 Bollywood celebs, Arbaaz Khan and Sonu Jalan: The mystery of IPL betting case

The questioning of actor Arbaaz Khan and one Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad has given Mumbai Police fresh clues about the betting racket concerning the recently-concluded Indian Premier League twenty-20 cricket tournament. Read full report

2. Rishi Kapoor abuses Twitter user again, this time for Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has done it again. The '102 Not Out' actor, who often makes headlines for his controversial posts and outbursts, has expressed his anger by hurling abuses at a Twitteratti. Read full report

3. Days after 'full implementation' pact, Pakistan violates ceasefire again, kills 2 BSF jawans

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in cross-border firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector. The incident took place on Saturday night. Read full report

4. UK government to make Nikah without registration a crime, Imam likely to face action

The UK government is planning to make changes in the Marriage Act to make any Nikah (marriage) a criminal offence if not registered with the concerned authorities. Read full report

5. Farmers opt for unusual deeds, protest to get media attention: Agriculture Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said on Saturday that the protest by farmers in various parts of the country were attempts to get media attention, triggering demands by opposition parties for his removal. Read full report

Tags:
BSFRishi KapoorNikah

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close