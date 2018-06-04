हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
All you need to know: June 4, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. RSS' grand iftar party hits a new block, activists say no functions inside venue

There seems to be no end to troubles for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's much-anticipated Iftar party. Barely days after Muslim groups refused to attend it, activists are now seeking a cancellation of the same party. Read full report

2. NCERT syllabus to be chopped by half, more focus on life skills and value-based education

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has decided to drastically cut down the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus. Read full report

3. Kolkata student allegedly 'stripped naked', 'filmed' inside college for inquiring about fest

A Trinamool Congress' students wing member was allegedly 'stripped naked' and 'filmed' inside the students' union room of a reputed college in Kolkata. The assault took place on May 17, 2018, Thursday. Read full report

4. Rajasthan, Punjab reel under heat wave; heavy rains likely in South, northeast India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a fresh warning about thunderstorm and heavy rains over parts of India. While thunderstorm is likely in some parts of east and North India, parts of south and northeast are expected to receive heavy showers. Read full report

5. Indian economy like a car with 3 tyres punctured: Chidambaram

Indian economy has become like a car whose three tyres are punctured, former finance minister P Chidambaram said in Thane as he attacked the Narendra Modi government on rising petroleum prices and other issues. Read full report

