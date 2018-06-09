हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
All you need to know: June 9, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Anti-social elements trying to break RJD, no rift with brother Tejashwi: Tej Pratap

Ending speculations about a rift with younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday said that two are very close to each other and share a good bandwidth. Tej Pratap, the eldest son of RJD supremo Laly Prasad Yadav, also accused some members of his party of trying to create a feud between the two brothers. Read full report

2. Two men beaten to death on suspicion of being child lifters in Assam, probe ordered

Two men were mercilessly thrashed to death by a violent mob in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on suspicion of being child lifters following which the state government ordered an inquiry into the matter. Read full report

3. Delhi-NCR hit by severe dust storm, several trees uprooted, flights diverted

Duststorm accompanied with strong winds hit parts of Delhi and NCR or Saturday. Following severe rain that lashed the Capital, as many as 18 flights were diverted from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport. Read full report

4. Congress is finished: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after Pranab Mukherjee attends RSS event in Nagpur

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at the Congress after its veteran party leader and former president Pranab Mukherjee attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) annual event in Nagpur. Read full report

5. Dreaded gangster Rajesh Bharti, three aides killed in encounter with police in Delhi's Chhatarpur

Four criminals including wanted gangster Rajesh Bharti were gunned down in an encounter with the Delhi Police Special cell in Chhatarpur area on Saturday. The shoot-out, which went on for 25 minutes, also left six police personnel and a gang member injured. Read full report

