All you need to know: March 10, 2018

1. UP shocker: Doctors use accident victim's amputated leg as pillow in Jhansi, probe ordered

In yet another incident showing the pathetic state of health services in Uttar Pradesh, the doctors at a government medical college in Jhansi allegedly used the amputated leg of a man, who was seriously injured in a bus mishap, as a pillow. Read full report

2. Education in India to go hi-tech; digital board to replace blackboard soon, says Prakash Javadekar

Human Resources and Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the government aims to replace the blackboard with the digital board in the next five years. "Our aim is to replace blackboard with digital board in the next 5 years," he said. Read full report

3. Kareena's shocking revelation — 'Saif was ready to change Taimur's name'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday made a stunning revelation on the controversy surrounding her child's name post his birth and said that her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan was ready to change his name from Taimur to Faiz. Read full report

4. Class 9 student who ran away from home after failing maths test gifted 'Exam Warriors'

Anais Josemon (14), a Class 9 student of a convent school here, today virtually became the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book Exam Warriors — a book on how to deal with exams — as she was rescued by the railways after she ran away from home for failing a mathematics test. Read full report

5. Would have thrown demonetisation file in the dustbin if I was PM: Rahul Gandhi

In yet another attack on the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that demonetisation was “not a good” initiative as it caused huge damage to the country's economy. Read full report