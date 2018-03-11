All you need to know: March 11, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Kisan Long March: Maharashtra government advises SSC students to reach exam centres before time

With thousands of farmers in Maharashtra continuing their protest, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination on Sunday issued an advisory to cautioning the students to reach their respective examination centres before time to avoid any hassles. Read full report

2. After shoe thrown at Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Foreign Minister's face blackened with ink

The face of Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was blackened with ink by a religious extremist while he was addressing his party's workers' convention in Punjab province of the country. Read full report

3. Two doctors suspended after accident victim's amputated leg used as pillow at Jhansi hospital

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday suspended two doctors and launched an investigation after a patient's amputated leg was used as a pillow to prop up his head. Read full report

4. Azam Khan gives it back on Jaya Prada's 'Khilji' jibe: 'Naachne waali ne kuch kahaa hai'

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has hit back at former party colleague Jaya Prada, by saying that when would he have time for politics if he responds to “naachne gaane waali”. Read full report

5. Kamal Hassan slams PM Modi govt's GST, notes ban move, denies funding by Christian missionaries

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hasan on Sunday criticised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill and the notes ban move of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the center. Read full report

6. iPhone6 wrapped in sealed packet donated to Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh

Officials at the famous Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Mopidevi in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh were left stunned when they opened the offerings box or hundi on Saturday. Read full report