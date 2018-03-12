All you need to know: March 12, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. At least 50 dead as US-Bangla Airlines plane crash-lands at Kathmandu airport, rescue ops on

A passenger aircraft of the US-Bangla Airlines from Dhaka to Kathmandu crash-landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Monday, killing at least fifty people and injuring several others. https://goo.gl/yzYxEt

2. Former Samajwadi Party stalwart Naresh Agrawal joins BJP

In a jolt to the Samajwadi party, senior leader Naresh Agrawal on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal. Agrawal was earlier the general secretary of the Samajwadi Party and a Rajya Sabha member. https://goo.gl/UUmrNe

3. Kolkata Police writes to BCCI, seeks details in Mohammad Shami case: Report

The women grievance cell of the Kolkata Police has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking details of the complete itinerary of cricket Mohammad Shami, accused of extra-marital affair and domestic violence by wife Hasin Jahan, during team India’s tour to Sri Lanka. https://goo.gl/3sWSdB

4. Meet with farmers positive, some demands accepted: Maharashtra government

A group of as many as 30,000 protesting farmers met representatives of the Maharashtra government in Mumbai on Monday with a list of their demands. https://goo.gl/eNxdgS

5. Sunanda Pushkar was murdered, says 'secret report'

In a fresh twist to the Sunanda Pushkar death mystery, a confidential report now claims that senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor's wife was indeed murdered. https://goo.gl/fUjhNK