All you need to know: March 13, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Army chief dispels 'myth' on defence expenditure being used only for military

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said that it is a myth that the entire defence expenditure is utilised only for maintaining military. "Is entire defence expenditure being utilised only for maintaining military? This is a myth I wish to dispel," said the Army chief during a media interaction. Read full report

2. How Pakistan shelters Dawood Ibrahim, Farooq Takla reveals in a Zee News Exclusive

India's repeated charge that Pakistan has been providing shelter to terrorist and D-Company boss Dawood Ibrahim was vindicated when close aide Farooq Takla - arrested from Delhi airport last week - revealed to investigation agencies the details of his residence, safehouse, and his security contingent which is managed by Pakistan Rangers. Read full report

3. Jaya Bachchan snubs Naresh Agrawal over 'film wali' remark, says 'I am a stubborn lady'

Actor-politician and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday refused to comment on the remarks against her by BJP leader Naresh Agrawal. "I am a stubborn lady, I will not answer," she said while talking to media persons. Read full report

4. SC extends Aadhaar linking with bank accounts, mobile phones indefinitely till final judgement

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the linking of Aadhaar cards with bank accounts and mobile phones will not be mandatory until the apex court delivers the final judgment. The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, said that the government cannot insist for mandatory Aadhaar. Read full report

5. Nine CRPF jawans killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; Rajnath calls it 'deeply distressing'

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the families of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. He also said that the Sukma incident was 'deeply distressing'. Read full report

6. Donald Trump sacks Rex Tillerson, appoints CIA chief Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed Rex Tillerson from the post of secretary of state. "Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!," he said. Read full report