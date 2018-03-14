All you need to know: March 14, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. BSF goes hi-tech: How Cobra wire prevents infiltration at Indo-Pak border

The post of Border Security Force (BSF) at Hindumalkot in Rajasthan is as hi-tech as it can get. The post is one of the most sensitive in the world and the BSF mans it round the clock. Read full report

2. Yogi Adityanath-led BJP suffers big blow in UP bypolls; RJD, BJP retain seats in Bihar

In a massive blow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday wrested Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats from the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh. Read full report

3. Shami ki Hasin ka Saifuddin: Hasin Jahan's ex-husband breaks silence on Mohammad Shami case

The marital feud between Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan has, of late, sparked a controversy, with the latter's allegations against the Indian pacer leading to his exclusion from the BCCI annual contract. Read full report

4. Upasana Singh aka Bua of 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' escapes molestation attempt

One of the most popular comediennes on Indian television, Upasana Singh, better known as Pinky Bua on 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' recently met with an untoward incident wherein a taxi driver tried to molest her, reportedly. Read full report

5. NGT questions government, BCCI over plea seeking ban on IPL cricket matches

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a reply from the Ministry of Water and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over wastage of lakhs of litres of water during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the country. Read full report