All you need to know: March 21, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. India warns Facebook over data theft, says Mark Zuckerberg will be summoned if needed

India on Wednesday warned Mark Zuckerberg - founder of the social media giant Facebook - against 'data theft' and said that he can be summoned if needed. Read full report

2. ZEE News Fairplay Awards Live from New Delhi

A great many women athletes will be felicitated for making India proud in the world of sports. Read full report

3. Support me like you supported my grandmom: Rahul to people in Chikmagalur

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi asked people in Chikmagalur to bless him like they had blessed his grandmother Indira Gandhi. Read full report

4. Discontent and unrest: Stalin's warning to PM Modi on money share of states

DMK working president MK Stalin has formally sounded the bugle in the upcoming battle over how the Central government disburses money to state governments. Read full report

5. Sikh youngsters being trained at ISI facilities in Pakistan for terror attacks in India: Govt

The Home Ministry has conveyed to a parliamentary panel that Sikh youths are being trained at ISI facilities in Pakistan to carry out terror activities in India. Read full report