All you need to know: March 7, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Mohammed Shami didn't get 2018 contract because of allegations by wife: BCCI

India and Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami did not find his name in the Annual Player Contracts announced by BCCI on Wednesday. Read full report

2. Dearness Allowance hiked to 7% for Central government employees and pensioners

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance (DA) for Central government employees and pensioners to 7 percent, from 5 percent, from January 1, 2018. Read full report

3. Congress sweeps Rajasthan local body bypolls, just weeks after Assembly, Lok Sabha bypoll wins

The Congress on Wednesday swept the Rajasthan local body bypolls held for Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and Nagar Palika/Nagar Parishad members. Read full report

4. Rajya Sabha polls: 7 of 8 BJP nominees are Union ministers; Jaitley moves to UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday renominated eight retiring members including seven ministers for the March 23 Rajya Sabha polls. Read full report

5. BCCI's new pay list: Rs 7 cr a year for Virat, Rohit; Dhoni to make less than Bumrah

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators for BCCI announced a new and restructured Annual Player Contracts for the period from October 2017 to September 2018. Read full report

6. No special status to Andhra, but Centre can give same amount of money: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday that the government was committed to giving the monetary equivalent to special status to Andhra Pradesh. Read full report